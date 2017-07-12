Donate today: Big E & Six Flags Super Blood Drive

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those wishing to donate blood Wednesday can do so at The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive!
The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors earlier this month. The organization is facing a critical blood shortage, which is common in summer months.
Wednesday’s blood drive will take place at the following location and time:
The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive
July 12th: Noon – 6pm
The Better Living Center, Eastern States Exposition
1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA 01089
All presenting donors will receive a one-day pass to Six Flags New England.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), use the Blood Donor App, or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: SIXFLAGSNE to schedule an appointment.