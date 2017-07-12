Daytime closure of East Columbus Avenue southbound in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will close East Columbus Avenue southbound in front of the I-91 North Garage, across from Worthington Street from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Traffic will be detoured from East Columbus Avenue starting at the Hampden Street intersection as crew member’s work on concrete pours on the viaduct above.

Northbound traffic on East Columbus Avenue will not be affected.

All entrances to the I-91 North Garage will be open during the morning and afternoon rush hours, and at least one entrance will remain open at all times.

Signs will direct vehicles to follow the detour route below:

Traffic heading south on East Columbus Avenue: Turn right onto West Columbus Avenue at the Hampden Street intersection. Continue below the I-91 Viaduct on West Columbus Avenue behind the I-91 North Garage. Turn right onto the Memorial Bridge (for Route 5), continue straight for Hall of Fame Avenue (for I-91), or turn left onto Boland Way (for Downtown Springfield).

MassDOT advises drivers to plan for additional travel time through this area. Those traveling through the area should follow the reduced speed limits and use caution.

In the event of rain on Thursday, the closure will be rescheduled to Friday, July 14.