Consumers hope lawmakers pass low prescription cost bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many consumers believe that you’ll pay less for generic prescription medications, especially when using your health insurance.

22 News discovered that might not be true.

“There are some examples of drugs that are more costly today than they would have been a few years ago,” Gary Kerr, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baystate Health told 22News. “Name brand drugs typically cost more but generic prices are beginning to rise.”

Pharmacist Gary Kerr said there is no real competition out there for generic drug companies, and they often increase the price of their medications.

State Lawmakers have filed a bill to ensure patients won’t have to pay more out of pocket when using their insurance for medication.

Rising prescription prices are a financial hardship for people who need a lot of medications.

“Whether their working or retired or whatever they can’t afford to keep up with the changing cost of prescription medications,” Novela Morrison of Springfield said.

Morrison said that it is important that for generic medication companies not to continue raising prices, and she hopes the state passes that bill.