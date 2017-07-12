Bright Nights celebrating ‘Christmas in July’ with discounted tickets

Discounted tickets available until July 24.

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park is celebrating “12 Days of Christmas in July” with the sale of discounted tickets for the upcoming season.

During the 12-day period, beginning Thursday, tickets will be $12 each with a minimum order of 12 tickets.

Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 23rd season is opening November 22 and operates through January 1, 2018. It is a collaborative effort between the Spirit of Springfield and Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management.

Discounted tickets are available by contacting the Spirit of Springfield at 413-733-3800 by July 24.

