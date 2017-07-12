Bicycle rider struck on College Highway in Southwick

The bicyclist was hit on College Hwy at Bugbee Road

Barry Kriger By Published:
Ambulance vehicle generic

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick Police and Fire were dealing with a serious accident involving a bicycle rider Wednesday afternoon.

A Southwick Police dispatcher told 22News they were too busy to talk to us at that time and hung up.  Someone answering the phone at Southwick Fire told 22News that a vehicle had struck a person riding a bicycle on College Highway near the intersection with Bugbee Road.

They estimated the accident took place at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

There was no information available concerning the victim

22News is covering this story and will provide new information here and on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

