Woman in hammock injured after chimney collapsed on her

Took 45 minutes to free injured woman from the debris

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman who had attached one end of her hammock to a rooftop chimney in Boston was injured after the brick chimney collapsed on her.

A spokesman for Boston Emergency Medical Services says the department responded around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

It took about 45 minutes to extract the woman from the debris. Firefighters used a ladder truck to lower her in a stretcher from the roof of the four-story building to the ground.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The woman is in her 20s, but her name was not released.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s