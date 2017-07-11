West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Boston

Mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile in Richmond in late June

Associated Press Published:
FILE-In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, Dallas County Mosquito Lab microbiologist Spencer Lockwood sorts mosquitos collected in a trap in Hutchins, Texas, that had been set up in Dallas County near the location of a confirmed Zika virus infection. U.S. health officials have begun enrolling volunteers for critical next-stage testing of an experimental vaccine to protect against Zika, the mosquito-borne virus that can cause devastating birth defects in pregnant women. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Boston for the first time this year.

The Boston Public Health Commission announced Tuesday that a mosquito pool in the Roslindale neighborhood tested positive for the virus.

The state Public Health Department said West Nile was first confirmed in the state this season in a mosquito sample collected June 27 in the Berkshire County town of Richmond.

State health officials say there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile in Massachusetts this year.

West Nile symptoms can include fever and flu-like illness.

Public health officials urge the public to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses by using insect repellent when outdoors, making sure screens are in good condition and ridding their property of standing water where mosquitoes breed.

