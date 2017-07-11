Springfield Thunderbirds have released 2017-18 schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The puck doesn’t drop at the MassMutual Center for more than three months from now, but Springfield Thunderbirds released their 2017-18 season schedule on Tuesday. This will be the Thunderbirds second season, and the team hopes to build on their success from last year.

This year’s schedule includes several home and away games against the rival Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins, as well as home and away games against new franchises: the Binghamton Devils, the Laval Rocket, and the Belleville Senators.

Here is the Thunderbirds’ HOME schedule for the 2017-2018 season. To buy tickets and for more information, visit springfieldthunderbirds.com.

10/14 vs. Hartford, 7:05 P.M.

10/15 vs. Toronto, 3:05 P.M.

10/20 vs. Providence, 7:05 P.M.

10/22 vs. Belleville, 3:05 P.M.

10/27 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 P.M.

11/3 vs. Hartford, 7:05 P.M.

11/8 vs. Hershey, 7:05 P.M.

11/11 vs. Laval, 7:05 P.M.

11/12 vs. Providence, 3:05 P.M.

11/15 vs. Charlotte, 10:30 A.M.

11/17 vs. Charlotte, 7:05 P.M.

11/24 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 P.M.

11/26 vs. Hartford, 3:05 P.M.

12/8 vs. Rochester, 7:05 P.M.

12/9 vs. Bridgeport, 7:05 P.M.

12/10 vs. Hartford, 5:00 P.M.

12/15 vs. Bridgeport, 7:05 P.M.

12/16 vs. Hartford, 7:05 P.M.

12/22 vs. Bridgeport, 7:05 P.M.

12/23 vs. Providence, 7:05 P.M.

12/29 vs. Hershey, 7:05 P.M.

1/6 vs. Providence, 7:05 P.M.

1/15 vs. Hartford, 1:05 P.M.

1/17 vs. Hershey, 7:05 P.M.

1/19 vs. Binghamton, 7:05 P.M.

1/26 vs. Bridgeport, 7:05 P.M.

1/27 vs. Providence, 7:05 P.M.

2/7 vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton, 7:05 P.M.

2/16 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 P.M.

2/17 vs. Providence, 7:05 P.M.

2/23 vs. Charlotte, 7:05 P.M.

3/2 vs. Hartford, 7:05 P.M.

3/3 vs. Charlotte, 7:05 P.M.

3/10 vs. Utica, 7:05 P.M.

3/16 vs. Syracuse, 7:05 P.M.

3/30 vs. Bridgeport, 7:05 P.M.

3/31 vs. Utica, 7:05 P.M.

4/13 vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton, 7:05 P.M.

4/14 vs. Providence, 7:05 P.M.