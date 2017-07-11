Springfield police officers attending NYPD officer’s funeral

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers are traveling to New York Tuesday morning to honor an officer killed in the line of duty.

They’ll be attending the funeral for NYPD officer Miosotis Familia. She was ambushed by a man with a gun while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

The suspect was later shot and killed by police when he allegedly drew a weapon.

Springfield police officers left the city on a bus around 6:00 a.m.

Familia will be laid to rest later Tuesday morning.