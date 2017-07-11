Springfield police officers attending NYPD officer’s funeral

Officers are taking a bus down to the funeral

A security guard stands at attention as New York Police Department officer Miosotis Familia is memorialized before the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Familia was killed in an "unprovoked attack," in the Bronx borough of New York, according to the NYPD Commissioner. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers are traveling to New York Tuesday morning to honor an officer killed in the line of duty.

They’ll be attending the funeral for NYPD officer Miosotis Familia. She was ambushed by a man with a gun while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

The suspect was later shot and killed by police when he allegedly drew a weapon.

 

Springfield police officers left the city on a bus around 6:00 a.m.

Familia will be laid to rest later Tuesday morning.

