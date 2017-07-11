Springfield document broker sentenced for trafficking identities

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield document broker was sentenced today in federal court for trafficking the identities of Puerto Rican citizens and corresponding identity documents.

The Department of Justice said 46-year-old, Sandro Tavera Mora, also known as Jose Laureano Ayala bought, possessed, transferred and sold personal identifying information containing a legitimate government document belonging to residents of Puerto Rico.

Mora pleaded guilty to false personation of U.S. citizenship, fraud and misuse of visas, and conspiracy to possess and transfer identification documents, in early May.

Mora, a Dominican national, admitted that the customers who bought the documents were illegal aliens who used the information to assume the identity of United States citizens in order to apply for other identity documents. The Department of Justice said Mora knew the customers would use these documents to violate federal law, including Social Security fraud and the impersonation of a U.S. citizen.

Mora was sentenced to 27 months in prison. He is also subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence.