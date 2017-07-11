Sour Cherry Pecan Brie & Sour Cherry Upside-Down Cake

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s sour cherry season right now! Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness from tinkycooks.com, showed us how to make Sour Cherry Pecan Brie and Sour Cherry Upside-Down Cake.

Sour Cherry Pecan Brie

Ingredients:

for the jam:

2 cups sour cherries, pitted

1-1/4 cups sugar (more or less)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tiny pat butter

for the baked brie:

1 8-ounce round of brie

1/3 cup sour cherry jam (use the rest as a breakfast spread-yum!)

1/2 cup toasted pecans

Cooking Directions:

First, make the jam. (This may be done days in advance as long as you store it in the refrigerator.) In a medium saucepan combine the cherries, 1 cup of the sugar, and the lemon juice. Let this mixture sit for an hour or so to juice up.

When the hour has elapsed heat the cherry mixture, stirring frequently. Once the cherries begin to soften, add the remaining sugar and the butter. Cook until the jam reaches a temperature of 218 degrees. Remove the jam from the heat and let it cool.

To make the baked brie preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Slice the top rind off the brie, and place it in a shallow baking dish. Put the jam and pecans (if you’re using them) on top. Bake the brie until it gets oozy and warm, about 20 to 25 minutes. Serve with crackers.

Sour Cherry Upside-Down Cake

Ingredients:

for the topping:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) sweet butter

3/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

2 cups pitted sour cherries

for the cake:

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1-3/4 cups flour

1/2 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

First make the topping (which goes on the bottom!).

Melt the butter in a 9-inch cast-iron skillet. Stir in the brown sugar and cook, stirring, until it melts and bubbles-3 to 4 minutes. Arrange the cherries on top.

For the cake cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, 1 at a time. Add the baking powder and salt. Stir in the flour alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour. Stir in the vanilla, and pour the batter over the cherry mixture.

Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted into the center (but not too far down; don’t hit the cherries!) comes out clean, about 40 minutes. If the cake is brown but not done before this happens, decrease the oven temperature and continue baking.

Allow the cake to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Loosen the edges with a knife, and invert the cake onto a serving plate held over the skillet. Turn upside-down. Remove pan.

Serve alone or with whipped cream.