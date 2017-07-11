Protecting your home from lightning during storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lightning can be unpredictable and deadly. But there are ways you can prepare for it.

There are many ways to protect your home from lightning. Springfield Electrician Marc Parent told 22News that using lightning rods is the best way to keep your home from being struck.

Parent said lightning rods provide a path for lightning to go to the ground without causing any damage.

“The whole idea is just to take the lightning and direct it safely around a building as opposed to it taking its own path,” Parent said.

Parent told 22news that he’s seen lightning cause house fires, as well as surge damage to surrounding wires.

Whether it be for a home or a facility the amount of lightning rods can vary from as little as $2 to over $500.

John Branard from Northeast Lightning Protection in Bloomfield Connecticut, told 22News, that the MGM casino in Springfield is a building that will need a lot of protection.

“That’s a whole huge complex we’ve been working on for quite a while, there’s going to be a lot of sensitive electronics in there so they are going to want to protect it as much as possible,” Branard said.

If you can’t afford a lightning rod there are still other ways to avoid being struck by lightning. When you hear thunder getting close, start looking for cover.

Parent said you don’t want to be the tallest object if you’re out in the open in a storm.