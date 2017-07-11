Open casting call being held for upcoming Hulu series Castle Rock

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you ever wanted to be on television? You may have your chance very soon!

Slate Casting is holding an open casting call for extras to appear on the upcoming Hulu series Castle Rock. The series, which inspired by the works of Stephen King, is being shot in the eastern Franklin County town of Orange, beginning at the end of this month, and continuing through December.

“We are so excited to meet the residents of Orange and the surrounding communities at the open casting call,” Slate Casting Director Ashley Skomurski said in a news release sent to 22News. “We encourage anyone interested in doing extra work on the project to come and see us on July 18th. No need to bring anything special with you. Just be prepared to have fun!”

The casting call will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 18 at the Orange Town Hall Auditorium. There is no need to schedule a specific time slot, and you do not have to be a union member to work as an extra on this production. You must be 18 or older to participate. For more information, visit slatecasting.com.