Neighbors say vacant property overgrown and littered with trash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The yard at 29 Maybrook Road has grass and weeds growing taller than the mailbox.

Springfield Code Enforcement Officer David Cotter said the home is now in a bank’s possession, so the city can’t cut the grass themselves.

Neighbors said the home has been vacant for years, and they can’t keep up with maintaining it.

Regina Penkala of Springfield said, “I don’t want to say it’s not our responsibility, because as neighbors we did come together when the house was first left like that, and we did pick up a lot of trash that was in the driveway, and we did try to maintain it, but it gets to be too much.”

Cotter said the property has been fined, and the city does currently have a court case pending to get the bank to clear it.