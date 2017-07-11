Mercy Medical Center receives award for treating stroke patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is receiving national recognition for a sixth consecutive year.

The Springfield hospital was once again awarded by the American Heart Association for their care of stroke patients.

The award recognizes how quickly the hospital cared for stroke patients upon their arrival in efforts to lessen their chances of permanent disablement.

“Every year we continue to strive for process improvement,” Registered Nurse Patti Henault explained. “And making sure that we are up to date on the times and that we’re doing things that are new discovered.”

Strokes are the fourth highest cause of death in the Commonwealth. Nurses say that knowing the key signs and symptoms and acting fast can help improve outcomes.

