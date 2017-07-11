Mercy Medical Center awarded for their stroke care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

In a release sent to 22News, hospital spokesperson Mary Orr says the award recognizes their commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to research-based guidelines.

In order to receive the award, the hospital had to achieve 85% or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines-Stroke achievement indicators for two or more consecutive year periods, and achieve 75 percent compliance with five of eight Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality measures.

Stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death in Massachusetts.

22News will bring you more information about the hospital’s achievement on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.