Lawmaker proposes bill regulating auto insurance quotes

BOSTON (WWLP) – While many car insurance companies urge you to switch your insurance for savings, they could raise your premium after giving you that cheaper quote. Lawmakers hope to protect consumers from this in the future.

Several insurance companies testified before the state’s Financial Services Committee Tuesday in support of a bill ensuring that residents receive fair and accurate car insurance quotes in Massachusetts.

If passed, the bill would require insurers to check your driving history through a third party database before providing a quote or accepting a down payment for car insurance.

West Springfield Representative Michael Finn filed the bill. He told 22News that this legislation will help protect consumers, especially at a time when many drivers look for insurance online.

“We want to make sure that it’s a level playing field for small insurance agents and online insurers,” Finn said. “The consumer then will know that the insurance quote they’re given is accurate.”

The bill is currently being reviewed by the Financial Services Committee.