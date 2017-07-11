Incendiary devices found at site of Springfield fire

Fire was put out quickly

By Published:
Springfield Fire Department photo

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield fire and police departments are investigating a fire in the city’s North End that appeared to have been started with use of flammable devices.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters were called to 20 Narraganset Street just before 10 Monday night. Two incendiary devices that had burnt themselves out were found up against a back door of the home.

Leger said the fire scorched the door and was put out quickly, causing under $5,000 in damage.

If you have any information about the fire, you’re asked to call 413-787-6370 or use the Springfield Police Department’s Text-A-Tip line.

No one was injured.

