Gun offender out on bail, Mayor Sarno pushes for bail reform

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is complaining about a gun offender who was released on low bail Tuesday.

Mayor Sarno released a statement saying he was livid that Maurice Bailey Junior, whom he described as a “repeat offender,” is back on the streets.

Sarno said he fears someone will get hurt or killed.

“The defendant states that it’s not his gun – ‘who’s is it – the Pope’s?!’ You mark my words and I hope I’m wrong, but he’ll reoffend and someone will get hurt and/or killed,” Mayor Sarno stated in a news release. “The court system ‘is tying one hand behind our backs’ on Commissioner Barbieri’s, our brave and dedicated men and women in blue, and my continued war on crime, which by the way, has resulted in a nearly 20 percent decrease in overall crime in Springfield. More than ever, we need our state legislators to move on my proposed bail legislation ASAP.”