Easthampton could be latest city to raise tobacco buying age

Plan would raise age of purchase from 18 to 21

By Published:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton could be the latest western Massachusetts community to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco.

Monday night, the city’s board of health met to discuss the possibility of raising the purchasing age for tobacco products up to 21 years, instead of the current 18 years.

If approved, Easthampton would join about 160 Massachusetts cities and towns that have already done so. Some of the western Massachusetts communities that have approved similar changes include Deerfield, Northampton, Greenfield, Southwick, and Montague.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli is speaking to store owners and city residents to see what they think of this proposal. Hear what they had to say, and find out how soon a decision could be made, tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

