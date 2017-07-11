Easthampton could be latest city to raise tobacco buying age

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton could be the latest western Massachusetts community to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco.

Monday night, the city’s board of health met to discuss the possibility of raising the purchasing age for tobacco products up to 21 years, instead of the current 18 years.

If approved, Easthampton would join about 160 Massachusetts cities and towns that have already done so. Some of the western Massachusetts communities that have approved similar changes include Deerfield, Northampton, Greenfield, Southwick, and Montague.

