Dump truck crash has closed portion of Rt. 47, caused power outage

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 47 in Sunderland is closed due to a dump truck crash.

The truck broke a utility pole and rolled over onto its side on North Main Street (Route 47). According to Sunderland Police, Route 47 is closed between the town center and Falls Road.

According to Eversource Energy’s outage map, there are some 246 customers in Sunderland without power as of 8:50 A.M., with nine customers out in neighboring Montague.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

