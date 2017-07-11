Dump truck crash has closed portion of Rt. 47, caused power outage

Route 47 closed between center and Falls Road.

By Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Sunderland Police Department

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 47 in Sunderland is closed due to a dump truck crash.

The truck broke a utility pole and rolled over onto its side on North Main Street (Route 47). According to Sunderland Police, Route 47 is closed between the town center and Falls Road.

According to Eversource Energy’s outage map, there are some 246 customers in Sunderland without power as of 8:50 A.M., with nine customers out in neighboring Montague.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

Image Courtesy: Sunderland Police Department
Image Courtesy: Sunderland Police Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s