Court hearing scheduled for Berkshire County terror suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The court case for a Berkshire County man accused of plotting a terrorist attack and attempting to support ISIS is expected to continue Tuesday.

A motion hearing is scheduled for 24-year-old Alexander Ciccolo, of Adams, at U.S. District Court in Springfield.

Ciccolo, also known as Ali Al Amriki, was arrrested July 4, 2015. Police say he was planning a terrorist attack.

According to court documents, Ciccolo was plotting an attack with guns and pressure cooker bombs on a college campus.

The day before he was arrested, he allegedly bought a pressure cooker at a Walmart store in North Adams.

Ciccolo has been held at a maximum security prison. He was under FBI surveillance since September 2014, after this father told the FBI that his son wanted to go overseas to fight for ISIS.

Ciccolo’s charges include attempting to use weapons of mass destruction, attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

If he is found guilty, he could face life in prison.

