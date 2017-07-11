Connecticut woman gets 21 months in prison for stealing from employer

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut woman was sentenced in Springfield’s Federal Court on Tuesday, for stealing over $250,000 from her employer.

The Department of Justice said 55-year-old Angela Craig of Windsor, stole more than $250,000 from her Massachusetts employer by writing company checks to herself, forging her employer’s signature and then cashing or depositing the checks from July 2012 through May 2014.

Craig also wrote false invoices in her employers accounting system and failed to pay company bills and taxes.

She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in March 2017.

Craig was sentenced to 21 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $254,000 in restitution.