Chicopee police need help to find runaway teen

Thalia Gonzalez of Rutland left family member's house in Chicopee Sunday

By Published:
Thalia Gonzalez. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are on the lookout for a runaway teenager, who is originally from central Massachusetts.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Thalia Gonzalez, 15, of Rutland, had left a family member’s house on Southern Drive in Chicopee without permission at 1:30 on Sunday morning, and has not been seen since.

Gonzalez is 4’9” tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing black pants, a black sweater, and white sneakers. If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s