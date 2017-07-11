Chicopee police need help to find runaway teen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are on the lookout for a runaway teenager, who is originally from central Massachusetts.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Thalia Gonzalez, 15, of Rutland, had left a family member’s house on Southern Drive in Chicopee without permission at 1:30 on Sunday morning, and has not been seen since.

Gonzalez is 4’9” tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing black pants, a black sweater, and white sneakers. If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.