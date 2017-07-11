Chicopee PD: More victims of apartment rental scheme have come forward

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More victims have come forward in connection to an apartment rental scheme, Chicopee police say.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that since Alla Bryukhovych was arrested on 14 counts of felony larceny, four other families have reported to police detectives that they also were victims of a scheme involving the suspect.

Wilk says that Bryukhovych allegedly had more than a dozen victims pay her between $1,400 and $1,500, all to rent the same apartment; an apartment which Bryukhovych had no authority to rent-out in the first place.

He says that police are continuing to investigate the case, and that additional charges are possible. If you were a victim of this scheme, you are asked to call Detective Jim Gawron of the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1730.

