Bear cub struck, killed by vehicle in Connecticut

Mother bear watched from woods as animal control dealt with situation

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A bear cub has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Connecticut.

The Republican-American reports that the black bear cub was struck in a wooded residential area of Torrington about a mile from Burr Pond State Park on Monday evening.

Animal Control Officer Debbie Gath and officers from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene.

Gath says the mother bear watched from the woods, so she sent bystanders away over concerns that the mother would charge.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection removed the cub from the roadway.

The driver that struck the cub stayed at the scene but declined comment.
Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

