(WWLP) – Autism Speaks Walk is powered by the love of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and support providers for people with autism.

With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you help enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

Our strength as a community is powered by love and built on the commitment of individuals like you. Start a team, join a team or come on your own. Walk and fundraise together to enhance the lives of people living with autism.

DATE

9/23/2017

LOCATION

Stanley Park

SCHEDULE

Registration – 9:00am

Program 10:00am

Walk Start 10:15am

CONTACT

Holly Kalinowski

(617) 726-1515

Register at www.autismspeakswalk.org