Agawam woman celebrates 106th birthday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Lena Saucier, one of the residents at Heritage Hall in Agawam, Massachusetts celebrated her 106th birthday on Tuesday.

She celebrated the milestone with with five generations of friends and family.

Saucier is part of Heritage Hall’s Centenarian Club, which includes multiple residents over the age of 100.

“What can I say? I’m surprised and I love them all, that’s all I can say,” Saucier told 22News. “I don’t believe I’m that age.”

Saucier said the key to a long and happy life is to love, forgive and most importantly, have fun.