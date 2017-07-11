20,000 bags of heroin seized, 3 arrested in I-391 traffic stop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some 20,000 bags of heroin, weighing about 13 pounds in total, were discovered by state police during a traffic stop on Interstate 391 in Chicopee early Tuesday morning. Now, three men from the Bronx are facing heroin trafficking and other charges.

According to State Police Media Relations, at around 12:25 A.M., a state trooper pulled over a Toyota Venza on I-391 northbound for speeding and failure to drive in the proper lane. A police sergeant, another trooper, and his K-9 partner were called in to assist with the stop. In their investigation and search of the car, state police say they found 400 “half packs” of heroin, which contained an estimated total of 20,000 individual bags, which were stamped “Grey Goose.”

The drugs weighed an approximate total of 5,900 grams, or about 13 pounds.

The driver, Erik Batista-Reyes, 20, and his two passengers, Felix Carrategil, 20, and Gesler Echavarria, 20, were all placed under arrest and charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Batista-Reyes faces an additional charge for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and was given a ticket for speeding and failure to drive in the right lane.

All three men were booked and held at the Springfield barracks prior to their arraignment in Chicopee District Court Tuesday.