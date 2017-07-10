Wrong-way driver caused crash on Mass Pike

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – State police say that a wrong-way driver caused a crash that is backing up the Massachusetts Turnpike in western Hampden County.

State Trooper Chris Kudlay told 22News that a driver was headed eastbound in the westbound side of the Pike in Russell, and collided with another driver.

Kudlay said there were minor injuries in the crash, and that the two right travel lanes (there are three travel lanes in that particular section of the Pike) are closed.

There is no word at this time on charges, or how the driver ended up on the wrong side of the road.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.