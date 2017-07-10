Woman accused of running online apartment rental scheme

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested a woman who allegedly took money from 14 families who all paid to rent the same apartment.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Alla Bryukhovych, 21, of Chicopee, is now charged with 14 counts of felony larceny.

Wilk says that on June 27, police began receiving reports about a Craigslist/Facebook scheme, in which families paid a woman between $1,400 and $1,500 to rent an apartment. In all, some 14 families paid to rent out the same apartment, which the woman did not even have authority to rent-out.

After investigating the case, Wilk says police obtained a warrant for Bryukhovych, and arrested her Saturday when they received word that she was back at her Springfield Street home. She was held on $5,040 bail at the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow, and was ordered to surrender her passport. She will be arraigned Monday morning in Chicopee District Court.

Wilk says that to avoid becoming a victim of an apartment rental scheme, you should always investigate who owns the building. You can find that out by contacting city or town hall, or your county registry of deeds.