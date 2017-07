(KRNV/NBC News) A growing wildfire has forced the evacuation of Nevada’s United States Wolf Refuge.

Refuge director Bill Chamberlain moved all 15 wolves off of the refuge Saturday as flames from the Aspen wildfire approached.

Chamberlain and the wolves first moved to Reno’s Ironwood Stables, but later moved to nearby Model Farm Kennels, where they can be released from their transport crates.

