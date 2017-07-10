Wendell murder suspect due in court Monday

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Wendell is due in court Monday.

Lewis Starkey III was on the run for five days before being captured in Orange Sunday, just a town over from where the murder took place.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Starkey will be arraigned in Orange District Court Monday.

Starkey was arrested after Orange police spotted the red car he was believed to be driving , a 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont license plates, Sunday morning.

He was driving this car the night he allegedly killed his girlfriend, 48-year old Amanda Glover, at 179 West Street in Wendell July 5. Glover’s son allegedly told police Starkey shot his mother with a shotgun and then drove away.

Chicopee police say Starkey drove nearly an hour to his job in Chicopee at Specialized Trucking, where he allegedly shot at his co-worker behind a glass window.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the victim, a night manager, was taken to the hospital with wounds to his face and neck from pieces of shattered glass. He is expected to be okay.

Starkey is being held on $1 million cash bail at the Franklin County jail on several charges, including murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

