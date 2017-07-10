Water main replacement project begins in East Longmeadow

This project is expected to be done by the end of August

Hector Molina Published: Updated:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – GEG Construction is installing the new water main on Mapleshade Avenue in East Longmeadow. That road will be closed to traffic between North Main Street and Elm Street.

Traffic will have to be detoured to the center of town to get around construction. Drivers told 22News that they expect this project to affect their daily commute throughout the summer.

“If it’s going to go on through the summer, I’m sure with people on vacations and things like that, it gets a little hectic,” Tony Deangelis said. “With kids home from school, there’s a lot of traffic coming through this way, so it’s definitely going to be a lot more congested for sure.”

GEG Construction plans to have this project done by the time school starts at the end of August.

