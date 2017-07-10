Wareham schools put on lockdown over threatening e-mail

Summer school programs were in session at time threat was received

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say schools in a Massachusetts town have been placed on lockdown after an administrator received an email that threatened the safety of students.

Wareham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Shaver-Hood said Monday on the school’s website that buildings are in lockdown as police search the buildings.

Wareham Police Chief Kevin Walsh says Wareham High School, Wareham Middle School and Minot Forest Elementary School have been evacuated and are being searched by police. All three schools had summer school and other educational activities occurring Monday.

Students and school officials are being taken to the Gleason Family YMCA, where students will be released to their parents.

Police say there’s no reason to believe there’s a danger to the community.

