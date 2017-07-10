Valley Venture Mentors program helps young entrepreneurs

Program shows participants how to pitch their startup, raise capital

Hector Molina Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and recent graduates from nine colleges are working on accelerating 14 startup businesses at Valley Venture Mentors in Tower Square.

Valley Venture Mentors is a nonprofit based in Springfield, focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth in western Massachusetts. The program shows participants how to pitch their startup and raise capital.

Students told 22News that this learning environment is a lot different than a college classroom.

“It’s not like a regular college program, where you’re there for an hour. It’s closer to a career, and it gets us entrepreneurs closer to how we want to be as professionals,” Springfield Technical Community College student Valery Abel said.

Students interested in joining the program can visit valleyventurementors.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s