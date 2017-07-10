Valley Venture Mentors program helps young entrepreneurs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and recent graduates from nine colleges are working on accelerating 14 startup businesses at Valley Venture Mentors in Tower Square.

Valley Venture Mentors is a nonprofit based in Springfield, focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth in western Massachusetts. The program shows participants how to pitch their startup and raise capital.

Students told 22News that this learning environment is a lot different than a college classroom.

“It’s not like a regular college program, where you’re there for an hour. It’s closer to a career, and it gets us entrepreneurs closer to how we want to be as professionals,” Springfield Technical Community College student Valery Abel said.

Students interested in joining the program can visit valleyventurementors.org.