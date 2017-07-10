Two arrested for prostitution of minor

By Published:
Walter C. Brown, 71 and Claire E. Poole, 39 (Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson and Ware Police Departments have arrested two people in connection with the prostitution of a minor.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office on Monday said Monson police arrested 39-year-old Claire Poole of Palmer Road in Monson on Friday. Poole is facing charges including human trafficking, inducing a minor for prostitution, deriving support from child prostitution, exhibiting a child in a sexual act and distributing material depicting a child in a sexual act.

Photo Courtesy: Hampden County District Attorney
Photo Courtesy: Hampden County District Attorney

Ware Police also arrested and charged 71-year-old Walter Brown of River Road in Ware. Brown is facing charges including statutory rape and abuse of a child, post/exhibit a child in the nude and possession of child pornography.

