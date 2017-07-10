Tree fell on house in Springfield, portion of Parker Street closed

Incident took place at 384 Parker Street

By Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A downed tree is causing traffic issues on a busy stretch of road in Springfield.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, the tree came down on a house at 384 Parker Street.

Parker Street is closed between Oak Street and Boston Road, over concern that another tree may fall.

No injuries reported in the incident, Leger said, and it does not appear that anyone was inside the home at the time the tree fell.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

