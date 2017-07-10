Tree fell on house in Springfield, portion of Parker Street closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A downed tree is causing traffic issues on a busy stretch of road in Springfield.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, the tree came down on a house at 384 Parker Street.

Parker Street is closed between Oak Street and Boston Road, over concern that another tree may fall.

No injuries reported in the incident, Leger said, and it does not appear that anyone was inside the home at the time the tree fell.

