Tractor trailer rollover on Route 20 in Chester

By Published: Updated:
Image sent to 22News via Report It

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 20 in the western Hampden County town of Chester was down to a single lane of traffic Sunday night, due to a tractor trailer rollover.

State Trooper Tom Cusack of the Russell barracks told 22News that the accident was called in at around 6:20 Sunday night. Cusack said a tractor trailer crashed along West Main Street, which is Route 20 just west of the center of town.

No injuries were reported.

After crews spent hours clearing the truck away, Route 20 has been completely re-opened.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s