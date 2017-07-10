Tractor trailer rollover on Route 20 in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 20 in the western Hampden County town of Chester was down to a single lane of traffic Sunday night, due to a tractor trailer rollover.

State Trooper Tom Cusack of the Russell barracks told 22News that the accident was called in at around 6:20 Sunday night. Cusack said a tractor trailer crashed along West Main Street, which is Route 20 just west of the center of town.

No injuries were reported.

After crews spent hours clearing the truck away, Route 20 has been completely re-opened.