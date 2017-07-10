Three gator attacks in three days

WBBH's Ben Henry Published: Updated:
Alligator attacks 71-year-old woman in San Carlos Park, the third gator attack in three days in Southwest Florida.

(WBBH) A 71-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was attacked by an alligator Sunday evening in Fort Myers, Florida.

Emergency crews say the woman was bitten on the arms and legs by the alligator which was believed to be just under 10.5 feet long.

The extent of the woman’s injuries has not been made available. She was flown to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The incident marks the third alligator attack in three days in Southwest Florida.

On Friday, a man diving for golf balls at a Charlotte County golf course was attacked, and a young boy was bitten on his ankle while swimming in the Peace River Saturday.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2u9Ri9P

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s