Suspect in Boston doctors’ killings to be arraigned

The man's lawyer says he'll plead not guilty

At Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Monday, May 8, 2017, Judge Michael Bolden, center, conducts the arraignment of Bampumim Teixeira, left, accused of murdering two engaged doctors in their South Boston penthouse condominium. Teixeira was wounded when confronted by Boston police inside the condo where he allegedly murdered the doctors. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is scheduled to be arraigned on charges he killed two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium in May.

Bampumim Teixeira will be arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Teixeira is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their home on May 5.

The 30-year-old Chelsea man also faces armed robbery, kidnapping and armed home invasion charges.

Teixeira’s lawyer says he’ll plead not guilty. Teixeira has been held without bail since his arrest.

Police responding to a report of a man with a gun found the victims. They also found a fake gun and a black bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry at the scene.

Teixeira, who had once worked at the condominium, was shot by police in the ensuing standoff.

