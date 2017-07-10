State abortion funding could come to public vote

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 2020 ballot question could allow you to decide whether your tax dollars should be used to pay for abortions in Massachusetts.

Pro-life activists and some state officials are pushing to end state funding for abortions. They launched a recent ballot question campaign to amend the Constitution and put the decision of taxpayer funding of abortions in the hands of the legislature.

But activists will need more support to bring this issue before voters. A ballot initiative to prohibit public funding of abortion failed to make it onto the 2016 ballot.

State Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, (R) Southwick, told 22News, “I think this is a personal decision that somebody makes, and they have the ability to go out and protect themselves, use birth control in place. They need to pay for an abortion, if they want it, themselves, and not put that on the back of taxpayers.”

Pro-choice activists oppose the initiative that could impact low-income women who can’t afford procedures without state funding.

The ballot initiative must be certified by the attorney general and receive nearly 65,000 signatures from voters before it can make it onto the ballot.