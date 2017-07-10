Springfield Thunderbirds to face Hartford Wolf Pack in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will open their 2017-18 home-ice schedule against the Hartford Wolf Pack, on Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds will pick up where they left off in terms of a home ice advantage after winning 2 of their final 14 games in the 2016-17 season.

The team also won their season series against the Wolf Pack, with a 6-2-1-1 record against Hartford last season.

“We’re excited to be able to host our I-91 rivals from Hartford to open the 2017-18 season,” said Thunderbirds Executive Vice President Nathan Costa. “Coming off of last year’s Opening Night sellout, we are excited to replicate a similar atmosphere and take it to the next level for our second season. We are looking forward to announcing season-long promotions and themes in the coming weeks, which are sure to excite all of our fans.”

The full AHL schedule for the upcoming season will also be released on July 11.

