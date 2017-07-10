Seven years later, search for Kyron continues

(KGW) Officials have confirmed a search carried out Sunday in Portland, Oregon’s West Hills was related to the investigation into the disappearance of Kyron Horman.

Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. Local police, the FBI and hundreds of volunteers scoured the wooded areas around Kyron’s home and his school, but he was never found. He was 7 years old at the time of his disappearance.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Volunteers with the search and rescue team combed through thick brush Sunday along Northwest Springville Road.

“The terrain is going to be an issue four our search and team, hence the reason we had to close down the road,” said Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brandon White. “There’s no shoulder, it’s curvy, but also one side is fairly steep going down, so safety is number one for the search and rescue team. It’s a continued investigation. We will continue looking, and doing the best job that we can do.”

