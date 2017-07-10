Road work underway throughout Springfield; Expect delays

Crews will be doing utility and milling work on some roadways

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction work is continuing to take place on several roadways throughout the city of Springfield.

According to a city news release, utility work is being done on Dickinson Street from Locust Street to Belmont Ave. Crews are also completing milling work on Warwick Street from Armory Street to Heywood Street this week.

The mayor’s office says drivers can also expect changes in traffic patterns and delays in the following areas as a part of MGM off-site roadwork:

  • Dwight St. at the intersection of 291 off ramp
  • Plainfield St. and Avocado St.
  • Plainfield St. between Avocado St. and West St.
  • Plainfield St. and John St.
  • John St. between St. George Rd. and Plainfield St.
  • Union St. between Main St. and East Columbus Ave.

MGM Springfield to improve roadways and intersections

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s