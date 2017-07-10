Road work underway throughout Springfield; Expect delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction work is continuing to take place on several roadways throughout the city of Springfield.

According to a city news release, utility work is being done on Dickinson Street from Locust Street to Belmont Ave. Crews are also completing milling work on Warwick Street from Armory Street to Heywood Street this week.

The mayor’s office says drivers can also expect changes in traffic patterns and delays in the following areas as a part of MGM off-site roadwork:

Dwight St. at the intersection of 291 off ramp

Plainfield St. and Avocado St.

Plainfield St. between Avocado St. and West St.

Plainfield St. and John St.

John St. between St. George Rd. and Plainfield St.

Union St. between Main St. and East Columbus Ave.