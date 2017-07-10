Real Estate Minute: importance of a home inspection

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In hot markets full of multiple offers, buyers are often tempted to do anything to get a home. In this edition of Real Estate Minute with the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, President Rick Sawicki explained why buyers shouldn’t forgo a home inspection.

