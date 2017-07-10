Potential wage hike for some Agawam employees

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam is on track to give its seasonal workers a raise, but only to the minimum wage.

The Agawam City Council is recommending that temporary municipal workers get a salary increase to $11 an hour, and in some cases $15 per hour.

Seasonal workers included “meals on wheels” drivers, maintenance workers for the parks and municipal golf courses, and election workers.

“As far as running the elections and so forth, these people work a long day,” City Councilor Richard Theroux told 22News. “Usually from six in the morning until the polls close. So to have them get a minimum wage. That is really the issue here.”

Theroux added that the wage hike would impact about 30 temporary workers and cost Agawam less than $15,000 per year.