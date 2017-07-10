Pilot walks away from Alaska crash

KTUU's Victoria Taylor Published: Updated:
Float plane crashes into two homes in Anchorage neighborhood, but pilot miraculously walks away without a scratch.

(KTUU/NBC News) A pilot walked away with no injuries after crashing his plane in an Anchorage, Alaska neighborhood Saturday.

The plane hit a townhouse before coming to rest in the middle of the street.

The pilot was able to get out of the wreckage of the Cessna 180 on his own.

The damaged house was empty at the time.

NTSB aviation accident investigator Noreen Price said the plane took off from Lake Hood Seaplane Base.

Price said the plane took off to the north and the pilot indicated he was having flap issues and was turning to go back to the airport when the engine quit.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tzBnQV

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s