Pilot walks away from Alaska crash

(KTUU/NBC News) A pilot walked away with no injuries after crashing his plane in an Anchorage, Alaska neighborhood Saturday.

The plane hit a townhouse before coming to rest in the middle of the street.

The pilot was able to get out of the wreckage of the Cessna 180 on his own.

The damaged house was empty at the time.

NTSB aviation accident investigator Noreen Price said the plane took off from Lake Hood Seaplane Base.

Price said the plane took off to the north and the pilot indicated he was having flap issues and was turning to go back to the airport when the engine quit.

