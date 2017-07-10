Pet Corner: Logan

Logan is 2-years-old

Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society Published: Updated:

Featured Animal: Cat

Name: Logan

Breed: Domestic short hair mix

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/black/tan

 

Background  

Logan was brought to Dakin about two weeks ago because his person was moving and couldn’t bring him along. He’s a pretty friendly fellow, and he’s currently living in a Cat Colony room in our Springfield Adoption & Education Center, where he commands a lot of attention due to his striking good looks!  Come meet him and see if he’s the guy for you.

Click here for more information on Logan >>

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.

