Pet Corner: Logan

Featured Animal: Cat

Name: Logan

Breed: Domestic short hair mix

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/black/tan

Background

Logan was brought to Dakin about two weeks ago because his person was moving and couldn’t bring him along. He’s a pretty friendly fellow, and he’s currently living in a Cat Colony room in our Springfield Adoption & Education Center, where he commands a lot of attention due to his striking good looks! Come meet him and see if he’s the guy for you.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.