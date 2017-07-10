Parents charged in hot car death

WRCB's Tim Pham Published:
Tennessee authorities say 11-month-old girl died in sweltering car; father charged with homicide.

(WRCB) An 11-month old girl is dead after being left in a hot vehicle in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Court documents are revealing the circumstances that may have led to the baby’s death.

Police arrested the baby’s parents, 30-year-old Travis McCullough and 24-year-old Jessica Tollett.

McCullough faces criminal homicide and aggravated child neglect charges. Tollett is accused of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

McCullough allegedly left the girl and two other children in his vehicle while at work as temperatures outside climbed above 80 degrees.

